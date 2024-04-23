Gleneagle Squash Club hosts final competition

The final competition of the Gleneagle Squash Club 2023/2024 season took place on Friday 19th April, sponsored by Keith Cronin of Torc Engineering. What entertainment we got from each division final on the night, following a knockout competition as is tradition to close out the season.

Bringing the curtain down on a great season were our Irish internationals and Division 1 finalists, Donnagh Crowley and Paul O’Brien, both out to claim the annual trophy. Donnagh was the defending champion and Paul was looking to knock him off the throne. The game set off at a blistering pace and was tit for tat in every rally with nobody giving an inch. The games were set at first to 15 (games are normally set at first to 11) so stamina was key on the night. Paul's determination got an early two nil lead. Donnagh then said enough was enough and went all out to bring it to 2-1, and with Paul getting a bit of knock at game point in the same game it looked like Donnagh would be retaining the trophy by default. But Paul was determined to get his hands on the Cup and dug deep and won the night 3-1.

For the first time in a few years we had a Ladies Division, and the final was played at a high tempo between Mags McCarthy and Noreen Tobin. Both ladies joined this fast-growing division after a few years off, with their final showcasing the excellent squash skills coming back to them. The match was a five setter and could have gone any way. Mags was the favourite going in but Noreen showed great stamina and took the ladies final 3-2.

Advertisement

New member Eoghan Lawlor took on the veteran John McCarthy in the Division 4 final. Eoghan got off to a bad start as John showed his skill and experience to take an early 2-0 lead. John had match point in the third but quite generously, after winning the point gave a let to Eoghan as he was not ready to return the serve, and Eoghan took the game back. Eoghan went on to win the fourth so a five setter ensued. John again got to match point at 14-11 but lost to a determined Eoghan 15-14.

Division 3’s Eamonn Bowler and Ignacy Truchan had a battle on their hands, with the youthful Ignacy taking off at a pace, going two up. Eamonn then got stuck in and took the third and looked like the tide was turning. The fourth game was neck and neck but Eamonn narrowly missed out on bringing it even and Ignacy won out.

The Division 2 battle was between two players who had just these past two months made a welcome return to the club. Mike McCarthy and Ruairí Counihan who both had other commitments in the past few years had a great battle and Mike took an early lead. Ruairí put the pressure on, and took the next two games. Mike went to try and pull the tie back in the fourth and pushed hard but Ruairí came out stronger in the end and won the night 3-1.

Advertisement

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors over the season and of course the staff at the Aquila and committee of the squash club. Also we would like to extend our invitation to any new members to join us. All Welcome.

For membership & coaching enquiries please contact the Aquila Club reception at the Gleneagle Hotel by email [email protected] or call 064 6636178.

((At the presentation of prizes of the Gleneagle Squash Club final monthly competition of the season sponsored by Torc Precision Engineering were front from left, Brendan Counihan, Tim O'Leary, Aoife Crowley, Connie Doyle, Donnagh Crowley and Mike O'Donoghue. Seated from left are: Hannah McCarthy, Noreen Tobin (Ladies Division Winner), Eoghan Lawlor (Division 4 Winner), Keith Cronin of Torc Precision Engineering (Sponsor), Paul O'Brien (Division 1 Winner), Ignacy Truchan (Division 3 Winner), Ruairi Counihan (Division 2 Winner) and Noah Counihan.

Standing from left are Mike Crowley, Arthur Murphy, Domagoj Rac, Joanne McCarthy, Niamh Lucchini, Ray and Mary O'Callaghan, Eamon O'Donoghue (Gleneagle), John McCarthy, Bernice Enright, Eamonn Bowler, Paula McElligott, Monika Brogowska, Maciej Truchan, Neil and Ryan Kavanagh, Maree Molan, Alan Sheehan, Evelyn Crowley, Norma Culloty, Mike McCarthy and David Gleeson

Picture: Eamonn Keogh))