Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has hailed the contribution to the team by Kerry's David Shanahan as the college gets set to play in Ireland.

The punter from Castleisland and his team mates have won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, with Shanahan also being used as a holder by the side.

Key has been speaking with Brendan Fuller as the countdown continues to this year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic on August 24th at Aviva Stadium, Dublin