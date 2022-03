Garvey's Tralee Warriors are through to the InsureMyVan.ie Superleague Final.

They had a 18 points to spare over DBS Eanna in today's semi-final after a 75-57 victory in Dublin.

Warriors will face C&S Neptune in next weekend's decider in what will be a repeat of January's Insuremyhouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup Final.

Advertisement

Coach John Dowling spoke to John Drummey after today's win.