Galway win; O'Byrne and Walsh Cups continue today

Rob Finnerty, Ian Burke and Matthew Tierney all found the net as Galway made a winning start to 2023.
Last year’s All Ireland finalists beat Leitrim 3-21 to 1-13 in Connacht football’s FBD League.
===
Kildare and Louth will look to take another step towards the O’Byrne Cup semi-finals this afternoon.
They meet in Newbridge following respective wins in midweek.
Group A’s other game sees Westmeath play Wexford.
Group B table-toppers Longford take on Carlow, while Colm O’Rourke’s Meath are up against Laois in Navan.
And in Group C, Offaly begin the year against Wicklow.
=======
There’s one game in hurling’s Walsh Cup today, with Dublin facing Antrim at Parnell Park.
And the Air Dome hosts the Connacht Hurling League final clash of Roscommon and a Galway Development side.