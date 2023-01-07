Galway win; O'Byrne and Walsh Cups continue today

Rob Finnerty, Ian Burke and Matthew Tierney all found the net as Galway made a winning start to 2023.

Last year’s All Ireland finalists beat Leitrim 3-21 to 1-13 in Connacht football’s FBD League.

Kildare and Louth will look to take another step towards the O’Byrne Cup semi-finals this afternoon.

They meet in Newbridge following respective wins in midweek.

Group A’s other game sees Westmeath play Wexford.

Group B table-toppers Longford take on Carlow, while Colm O’Rourke’s Meath are up against Laois in Navan.

And in Group C, Offaly begin the year against Wicklow.

There’s one game in hurling’s Walsh Cup today, with Dublin facing Antrim at Parnell Park.

And the Air Dome hosts the Connacht Hurling League final clash of Roscommon and a Galway Development side.