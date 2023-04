Galway are into the Connacht Under 20 football final after a 2-9 to 6 points win over Leitrim last night.

Roscommon and Sligo contest an Under 20 quarter final at Doctor Hyde Park this evening.

Throw in there is at 6.30.

Advertisement

At 7.30, Cork host Tipperary in the Munster Under 20 hurling championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.