Donegal driver Declan Gallagher and Killarney based co-driver John McCarthy have won at the Germaine's of Baltinglass Garda Síochána Motor Club Mini Stages Rally.

The Toyota Starlet crew took a convincing victory and were fastest on four of the event's six stages.

They came home with 42.4 seconds in hand over their closest challengers, Jason Black and Karl Egan.

Advertisement

Mark Alcorn and James McNulty (Ford Escort RS) secured a podium spot, finishing in third.