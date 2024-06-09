Advertisement
News

Listowel LEA Count 5 - Sinn Féin's Thomas Harrington eliminated

Jun 9, 2024 20:46 By radiokerrynews
Listowel LEA Count 5 - Sinn Féin's Thomas Harrington eliminated
Share this article

Five counts have now been carried out in the Listowel Local Electoral area.

Three out of six seats have been filled in the constituency, with Mike Kennelly (FG), Liam Speedy Nolan (IND) and Michael Foley (FG) elected.

Following count 5, the candidate with the lowest amount of votes has been eliminated, that is Thomas Harrington of Sinn Féin on 455. His votes will now be distributed.

Advertisement

 

The race for the remaining three seats is heating up. The electorate in Listowel is 25,821, with a total poll of 14,797 and a valid poll of 14,660, meaning the quota for Listowel is 2,095.

Advertisement

Of the candidates remaining, Fianna Fáil’s Michael Leane is 277 votes away on 1,818 votes. He’s followed by sitting councillor Sinn Féin Tom Barry is on 1,775 votes - 320 away from the quota.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney (FF) is next with 1,500 votes (595 from the quota), Sinn Féin’s Marion Falvey O’Sullivan is on 1,373 (722), while Sonny Foran of Aontú is on 901 votes.

Independent candidate John O’Sullivan is on 481 votes, exceeding his total in 2019, which was 438.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

8th count Tralee LEA - Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly eliminated
Advertisement
7th count Tralee Local Electoral Area: No eliminations
Tralee LEA 6th count -Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now leads remaining candidates
Advertisement

Recommended

8th count Tralee LEA - Fine Gael's Sinéad Donnelly eliminated
7th count Tralee Local Electoral Area: No eliminations
Three seats remain to be filled in Listowel LEA after count 3
Tralee LEA 6th count -Sinn Féin's Paul Daly now leads remaining candidates
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus