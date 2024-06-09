Listowel LEA Count 5 - Sinn Féin's Thomas Harrington eliminated

Five counts have now been carried out in the Listowel Local Electoral area.

Three out of six seats have been filled in the constituency, with Mike Kennelly (FG), Liam Speedy Nolan (IND) and Michael Foley (FG) elected.

Following count 5, the candidate with the lowest amount of votes has been eliminated, that is Thomas Harrington of Sinn Féin on 455. His votes will now be distributed.

Advertisement

The race for the remaining three seats is heating up. The electorate in Listowel is 25,821, with a total poll of 14,797 and a valid poll of 14,660, meaning the quota for Listowel is 2,095.

Advertisement

Of the candidates remaining, Fianna Fáil’s Michael Leane is 277 votes away on 1,818 votes. He’s followed by sitting councillor Sinn Féin Tom Barry is on 1,775 votes - 320 away from the quota.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney (FF) is next with 1,500 votes (595 from the quota), Sinn Féin’s Marion Falvey O’Sullivan is on 1,373 (722), while Sonny Foran of Aontú is on 901 votes.

Independent candidate John O’Sullivan is on 481 votes, exceeding his total in 2019, which was 438.