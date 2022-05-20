Friday local soccer fixtures & results

16’s Girls Shield Final
Castleisland 3-0 St Brendan’s Park
Castleisland 16’s Girls are Double Winners have already been crowned 16’s Division 1 Champions
World of Tiles 14’s Premier
MEK 2-2 Killarney Athletic
Athletic came from 2-0 down with 7 minutes to go to keep this Division alive!
Tom Hayes 14’s Shield semi-final
Castleisland C 2-1 St Brendan’s Park B
Castleisland will meet Ballyhar Dynamos in the Shield Final
Friday night Fixture
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup quarter final:
St Brendan’s Park C v Killorglin A 7.00