Friday local soccer fixtures & results

May 20, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Friday local soccer fixtures & results Friday local soccer fixtures & results
16’s Girls Shield Final
Castleisland 3-0 St Brendan’s Park
Castleisland 16’s Girls are Double Winners have already been crowned 16’s Division 1 Champions

World of Tiles 14’s Premier
MEK 2-2 Killarney Athletic
Athletic came from 2-0 down with 7 minutes to go to keep this Division alive!

Tom Hayes 14’s Shield semi-final
Castleisland C 2-1 St Brendan’s Park B
Castleisland will meet Ballyhar Dynamos in the Shield Final

Friday night Fixture
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup quarter final:
St Brendan’s Park C v Killorglin A 7.00

