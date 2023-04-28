Friday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
First named at home
Division 1 @ 7
Ballyduff V Causeway
Lixnaw V Crotta O'Neill's
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V St Brendan's
Dr. Crokes V Ballyheigue
Division 3 @ 7.30
Tralee Parnells V Duagh
