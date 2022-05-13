Advertisement
Friday local GAA fixtures & results

May 13, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
The Lee Strand Féile Hurling Division 1 & 2 Finals will take place this evening at Lixnaw.

First up is the Division 2 decider, where Kilmoyley play Firies @ 6.

It will be followed by the Division 1 Final between Tralee Parnell's and Ballyduff from 7.30.

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Games at 7.30
First named at home
Ballyduff V Crotta O'Neill's
Causeway V Kilmoyley
Tralee Parnells V Ballyheigue
Abbeydorney V Lixnaw

County Senior Football League
Division 3
St Patrick's Blennerville home to Dr. Crokes @ 7

Kerry Colleges
Div A Corn Aodan Ui Chonchuir Final
Venue: Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence
The Green V St Brendans Killarney 1:00

Div B semi-final
Venue: Farranfore
St Michaels Listowel V Iver Sceine Kenmare 11:00

