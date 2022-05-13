Friday local GAA fixtures & results

The Lee Strand Féile Hurling Division 1 & 2 Finals will take place this evening at Lixnaw.

First up is the Division 2 decider, where Kilmoyley play Firies @ 6.

It will be followed by the Division 1 Final between Tralee Parnell's and Ballyduff from 7.30.

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Games at 7.30

First named at home

Ballyduff V Crotta O'Neill's

Causeway V Kilmoyley

Tralee Parnells V Ballyheigue

Abbeydorney V Lixnaw

County Senior Football League

Division 3

St Patrick's Blennerville home to Dr. Crokes @ 7

Kerry Colleges

Div A Corn Aodan Ui Chonchuir Final

Venue: Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence

The Green V St Brendans Killarney 1:00

Div B semi-final

Venue: Farranfore

St Michaels Listowel V Iver Sceine Kenmare 11:00