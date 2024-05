The French Open has gotten underway at Roland Garros in Paris.

Men's 6th seed Andrey Rublev beat Japan's Taro Daniel 3-sets-to-1.

Elsewhere last year's beaten semi finalist Carlos Alcaraz breezed past JJ Wolf of the United States with a straight sets victory.

And Andy Murray meets old foe Stan Wawrinka in the evening session.

In the women's draw, Naomi Osaka beat Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 2-sets-to-1.