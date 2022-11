France are the first team through the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe helped the defending champions beat Denmark 2-1.

Australia have already reignited their Group D campaign.

Mitchell Duke's goal proved the difference in their 1-nil win over Tunisia this morning.

Poland have moved to the top of Group C with a 2-nil over Saudi Arabia.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski earned their side all three points.