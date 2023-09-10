Fossa Defeat Austin Stacks On Penalties To Reach Intermediate Final

Fossa defeated Austin Stacks in a dramatic penalty shoot out to reach the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship.
Final Score after Extra Time: Fossa 0-21 Austin Stacks 0-21
Fossa will face Milltown Castlemaine in the final after the Mid-Kerry side defeated Killarney Legion 1-13 to 1-10 in their semi-final.
Listowel Emmets defeated Annascaul 0-14 to 1-9 in the Junior Premier Semi-final.
Breda O'Shea reports
In the Junior Premier relegation final Waterville Frank Caseys defeated Skellig Rangers 0-16 to 1-12 after extra time.