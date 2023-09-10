Advertisement
Sport

Fossa Defeat Austin Stacks On Penalties To Reach Intermediate Final

Sep 10, 2023 18:30 By radiokerrysport
Fossa defeated Austin Stacks in a dramatic penalty shoot out to reach the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship.

Final Score after Extra Time: Fossa 0-21 Austin Stacks 0-21

Fossa will face Milltown Castlemaine in the final after the Mid-Kerry side defeated Killarney Legion 1-13 to 1-10 in their semi-final.

Listowel Emmets defeated Annascaul 0-14 to 1-9 in the Junior Premier Semi-final.

Breda O'Shea reports

In the Junior Premier relegation final Waterville Frank Caseys defeated Skellig Rangers 0-16 to 1-12 after extra time.

