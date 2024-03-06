Former World Number 1 Has Ban Reduced

Former world tennis number one Simona Halep says she'll return to the sport with "renewed vigour" after having a four-year ban for doping reduced to nine months.

It means the two-time Grand Slam champion can get back to competitive action immediately.

Halep tested positive for a blood-boosting drug - but after appealing her ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said "on the balance of probabilities" she hadn't taken it intentionally.

Meanwhile,

Andy Murray returns to action this evening.

The Scot faces David Goffin at the Indian Wells Open in California.