Former Irish Coach To Take On The Wallabies

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is set to be confirmed as head coach of Australia in the coming days.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Kiwi Schmidt is in line to replace Eddie Jones with the Wallabies.

David Nucifora will be returning to Australia in an advisory capacity.

He worked with Schmidt at the IRFU.

Schmidt coached Ireland between 2013 and 2019, winning three Six Nations Championships and the Grand Slam.

He was assistant to New Zealand coach Ian Foster at the World Cup back in October, which the All Blacks lost by a point to South Africa in the final.

Australia have a home tour against the Lions next year and then host the World Cup in 2027.