Advertisement
Sport

Flat card at Cork this evening

May 10, 2024 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Flat card at Cork this evening
Share this article

There’s a flat card at Cork this evening, with the first off at 4.05.

And there are seven races down for decision at Downpatrick, with the first going to post at five-past-5.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry unchanged
Sport

Kerry unchanged

May 10, 2024 08:00
Advertisement
Kerry FC at home tonight
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Man due in court this morning charged with assault of tourist in Killarney last month
GARDEN DAY IN BROADFORD, COUNTY LIMERICK, P56D402.
Kerry unchanged
Sport

Kerry unchanged

May 10, 2024 08:00
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus