It's finals day at Croke Park in the lower tier hurling championships.

Fermanagh have beaten Longford on a score-line of 3-22 to 2-20 .

The Christy Ring cup will be on it's way to Kildare as they defeated Derry trailing 4-21 points to 1-22.

In the Nickey Rackard competition Donegal beat Mayo 3-17 to 22 points.