Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Jun 2, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrysport
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Firies 9 8 0 1 141 107 34 16
Churchill 9 5 2 2 128 107 21 12
Tarbert 9 5 1 3 148 125 23 11
Ballydonoghue 9 4 2 3 119 124 -5 10
Keel 9 4 1 4 125 104 21 9
Cordal 9 4 1 4 117 126 -9 9
Reenard 8 4 0 4 102 110 -8 8
Listry 9 2 3 4 94 102 -8 7
Currow 8 3 1 4 126 148 -22 7
Annascaul 9 3 0 6 119 136 -17 6
St Mary's 9 2 2 5 113 116 -3 6
Knocknagoshel 9 2 1 6 113 140 -27 5

Credit Union SFL Division 3
Sun, 02 Jun, Venue: Renard, (Round 9), Reenard 1-14 Listry 0-16

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5 Shield
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Gneeveguilla (B Team) 5 5 0 0 86 63 23 10
Valentia Young Islanders 4 4 0 0 65 54 11 8
Asdee 4 3 0 1 81 47 34 6
Rathmore (B Team) 5 1 2 2 77 84 -7 4
Finuge 4 1 1 2 51 49 2 3
Glenflesk (B Team) 5 1 0 4 62 75 -13 2
Firies (B Team) 5 1 0 4 61 77 -16 2
Tuosist 4 0 1 3 53 87 -34 1

Credit Union SFL Division 5 Shield
Sun, 02 Jun, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 5), Gneeveguilla 0-14 Glenflesk 1-9

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 4 4 0 0 89 51 38 8
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 5 3 0 2 94 61 33 6
Kilcummin (B Team) 4 3 0 1 79 53 26 6
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 4 2 0 2 59 63 -4 4
Spa (B Team) 4 2 0 2 60 73 -13 4
John Mitchels (B Team) 3 1 0 2 48 47 1 2
Keel (B Team) 4 0 1 3 56 84 -28 1
Desmonds (B Team) 4 0 1 3 46 99 -53 1

Credit Union SFL Division 6 Shield
Sun, 02 Jun, Venue: Keel, (Round 5), Ballymacelligott 4-14 Keel 1-10

Ladies County U14 Football League
3-2 Annascaul /Castlegregory -v- Listowel Emmets 4-15
5-7 Glenflesk -v- Duagh 7-2
1-7 Laune Rangers -v- Killarney Legion 3-18

