Finuge / St Senans crowned County senior football champions

Finuge-St Senans are the Bon Secours Ladies County Senior football champions.

In the final they overcame Southern Gaels 2-8 to 11 points.

Gaels went ahead thanks to a free from Rachel Dwyer in the opening minute. They weren't in front for long as a Miriam O'Keeffe goal took Finuge-St Senans to a 2 point lead.

The next score did not arrive until midway through the period, Finuge-St.Senans extending their advantage thanks to a Jackie Horgan point. The same player put them 3 clear but 3 unanswered scores had Southern Gaels on terms at the half hour mark. Disaster then struck for Gaels in added on time. A ball in from Rebecca Horgan deceived goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger and found its way to the net. Finuge-St Senans closed out the scoring in the half with a Jackie Horgan point which gave them a 2-4 to 0-6 advantage.

3 Southern Gaels points in a row brought them within the minimum with 6 minutes gone in the second half. Niamh Carmody doubled the lead but Rachel Dwyer then halved it once more, after 13 minutes of the period. A 50th minute Jackie Horan point had Finuge-St.Senans 2 to the good and Aoife Behan added to that with 5 minutes to go; 2-7 to 10 points. It was also a 3 point game in added on time; 2-8 to 0-11. That's how it finished.