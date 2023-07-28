Advertisement
Fannon best of Irish

Jul 28, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Fannon best of Irish
Tom Fannon produced Ireland’s best result in today's action at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan,

The 25 year old finished twentieth in his heats in the Men’s 50m Freestyle this afternoon.

Danielle Hill posted her fastest ever time in the 50m Butterfly this morning to finish second in her heat.

However, her time of 26.90 wasn't enough to see her qualify for the semi finals.

Meanwhile Max McCusker clocked 53.46 seconds in the 100m Butterfly heats but wasn't fast enough to progress

