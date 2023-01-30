FA Cup round up

Evan Ferguson has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the Republic of Ireland's European Championship qualifier against France in March.
The 18-year-old striker was substituted after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury in Brighton's FA Cup fourth round win over Liverpool yesterday.
The hosts won 2-1 at the Amex.
Elsewhere, John Egan salvaged a draw for Sheffield United against Wrexham.
He netted a stoppage time equaliser to earn a 3-all draw with the National League side, while Stoke beat Stevenage 3-1.
Tonight, Derby County host West Ham from 7.45pm.