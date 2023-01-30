Advertisement
FA Cup round up

Jan 30, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Evan Ferguson has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the Republic of Ireland's European Championship qualifier against France in March.

The 18-year-old striker was substituted after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury in Brighton's FA Cup fourth round win over Liverpool yesterday.

The hosts won 2-1 at the Amex.

Elsewhere, John Egan salvaged a draw for Sheffield United against Wrexham.

He netted a stoppage time equaliser to earn a 3-all draw with the National League side, while Stoke beat Stevenage 3-1.

Tonight, Derby County host West Ham from 7.45pm.

