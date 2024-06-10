Last 2 seats in Listowel LEA filled - count concluded

All six seats in the Listowel Local Electoral Area have now been filled.

The vote was declared in count number 10 , with Tom Barry of Sinn Féin and Jimmy Moloney of Fianna Fáil both re-elected to Kerry County Council in seats five and six.

First time candidate, Marion Falvey O’Sullivan of Sinn Féin missed out, with 1,681 votes in total.

Deputy Returning Officer Damien Ginty declared the LEA shortly after 1.15am in the Tralee Count Centre at John Mitchels GAA club complex with the final result meaning the following have been elected in the Listowel area.

Mike Kennelly (Fine Gael), Liam Speedy Nolan (Independent), Michael Foley (Fine Gael), Michael Leane (Fianna Fáil), Tom Barry (Sinn Féin), Jimmy Moloney (Fianna Fáil).