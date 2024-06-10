Advertisement
Niall Kelleher has retained his seat on Kerry County Council

Jun 10, 2024 00:55 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Niall Kelleher has retained his seat on Kerry County Council, taking the fifth seat in the Killarney LEA.

His fellow councillors Maura Healy-Rae, Martin Grady, John O’Donoghue and Brendan Cronin also all retained their seats in Killarney.

Facing into this count, Niall Kelleher was just 5 votes off the quota, which is 1,785.

As Caroline Kenneally had the fewest votes, she was eliminated after count 8 and her 335 votes distributed.

Niall Kelleher received 24 of these, bringing him above the quota with 1,804 votes.

Iqual Mahmud has been eliminated as he now has the fewest votes and 369 votes will now be distributed in count 10.

Niall Kelleher has been elected in the Killarney LEA on the ninth count.

Posted by Radio Kerry on Sunday, June 9, 2024

Count 9 results:

Griffin, Diarmaid (Green Party) - (+15) 417

Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - (+6) 803

Kelleher, Niall (Fianna Fáil) - (+24) 1,804

Mahmud, Iqbal (Non-Party) - (+0) 369

Moloney, Marie (Labour) - (+49) 1,383

O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - (+28) 1,528

Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - (+63) 609

