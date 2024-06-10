Niall Kelleher has retained his seat on Kerry County Council, taking the fifth seat in the Killarney LEA.
His fellow councillors Maura Healy-Rae, Martin Grady, John O’Donoghue and Brendan Cronin also all retained their seats in Killarney.
Facing into this count, Niall Kelleher was just 5 votes off the quota, which is 1,785.
As Caroline Kenneally had the fewest votes, she was eliminated after count 8 and her 335 votes distributed.
Niall Kelleher received 24 of these, bringing him above the quota with 1,804 votes.
Iqual Mahmud has been eliminated as he now has the fewest votes and 369 votes will now be distributed in count 10.
Niall Kelleher has been elected in the Killarney LEA on the ninth count.
Niall Kelleher has been elected in the Killarney LEA on the ninth count.
Posted by Radio Kerry on Sunday, June 9, 2024
Count 9 results:
Griffin, Diarmaid (Green Party) - (+15) 417
Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - (+6) 803
Kelleher, Niall (Fianna Fáil) - (+24) 1,804
Mahmud, Iqbal (Non-Party) - (+0) 369
Moloney, Marie (Labour) - (+49) 1,383
O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - (+28) 1,528
Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - (+63) 609