Tralee LEA recount following Thomas McEllistrim request

Jun 10, 2024 03:22 By radiokerrynews
Tralee LEA recount following Thomas McEllistrim request
Jun 10, 2024 03:22
There'll be a recount in the Tralee LEA following a request by Independent candidate Thomas McEllistrim.

He sought the recount after the fourteenth count for the LEA was held in  the early hours of this morning and which  left him seven votes behind Fianna Fáil's Anne O'Sullivan; both had been competing for the seventh and last seat.

Fine Gael's Angie Baily had looked poised to take the sixth seat.

At  around 2.25am, after announcing the results of the fourteenth count, deputy returning officer Damien Ginty said he had agreed to Thomas McEllistrim's request and was adjourning the count until 11am.

The fourteenth count entailed the distribution of Cllr Sam Locke's surplus of 37 votes among the three remaining candidates who are vying for the last two seats - Fine Gael's Angie Baily, Fianna Fáil's Anne O'Sullivan, and Thomas McEllistrim, the former Fianna Fáil TD.

The distribution of Sam Locke's surplus of 37 resulted in the following:

Angie Baily + 9 = 1527

Anne O'Sullivan + 8 = 1252

Thomas McEllistrim + 20 = 1245

The five candidates already elected in the seven-seater constituency are:

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy who was elected on the first count.

Labour councillor Terry O'Brien who was elected on the third count.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris who was elected on the fifth count.

Sinn Féin's Paul Daly and independent councillor Sam Locke who were elected on the twelfth count.

The quota for the Tralee LEA is 1688.

The count is taking place in the John Mitchels Sports Complex in Tralee.

 

 

