Count 13 Tralee LEA - Scene set for nail-biting finish for last seat

The 13th count in the Tralee Local Electoral Area leaves Angie Baily of Fine Gael on the cusp of winning the sixth seat in this seven-seater consitutency.

The winner of the seventh and final seat is less clear; there are 19 votes between Fianna Fáil's Anne O'Sullivan and independent candidate Thomas McElllistrim.

Following the election of Sinn Féin's Paul Daly and independent councillor Sam Locke in the twelfth count, Paul Daly's surplus of 247 was distributed.

This is the breakdown of his surplus:

Angie Baily, Fine Gael +38 = 1518

Anne O'Sullivan, Fianna Fáil + 24 = 1244

Thomas McEllistrim, Independent + 75 = 1225

No candidate reached the quota of 1688.

Therefore the next count is proceeding with the distribution of Cllr Sam Locke's surplus of 37 votes - remember, just 19 votes separate Anne O'Sullivan and Thomas McEllistrim.

The candidates elected so far in Tralee LEA - Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy, Labour councillor Terry O'Brien, Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris, Paul Daly of Sinn Féin, and independent councillor Sam Locke.

Two seats remain to be filled.