Excietment Building As Tralee CBS Prepare To Take On Mercy Mounthawk In All Tralee Corn Uí Mhuirí Final

More live action on Radio Kerry this weekend,

On Saturday we have two live games.

At 1o’clock the Kerry hurlers travel to Ballycran to take on Down in the Allianz Hurling League Div. 2

After a round 1 defeat to Carlow Stephen Molumphys men will look to get a win on the road.

Also on Saturday, Mercy Mounthawk take on CBS The Green in an all Tralee Corn Ui Mhuiri final.

It will do your head good to tune in!

Football co-ordinator with CBS the Green is Tim McMahon, he says the excitement is building throughout the school…

Will be Live on Radio Kerry this Saturday from 1.30pm, in association with Kerry Mental Health Association’s not-for-profit Ross Café Killarney.