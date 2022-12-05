England set up France showdown

England will take on reigning champions France in the quarter finals of the World Cup on Saturday.

Gareth Southgate's side booked their place in the next round last night with a 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored the goals for England in a convincing performance despite a poor start.

It was Kane's first goal of the tournament - and boss Southgate says it will help his confidence

Elsewhere yesterday, Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France as they beat Poland 3-1 to reach the last eight.

Today, 2018 finalists Croatia face Japan from 3-o'clock.

While this evening it's favourites Brazil versus South Korea from 7-o'clock.

Neymar was declared fit to play yesterday.

He missed their last two games after sustaining ligament damage in their opening group match.