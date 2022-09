The Kerry Group Steeplechase has been won by Easy Game.

It was the feature event on the first day of the Listowel Harvest Festival.

Here's how it finished

Jockey Paul Townend rode a treble for his boss Willie Mullins. Afterwards, the champion jockey spoke to Dave Keena

Winners today:

2.10 no 2 Aghaboy 5/2

2.40 no 5 Nikini 5/6 fav

3.10 no 5 Highland Penny 5/1

3.40 no 4 Run For Pat 11/4

4.10 no 5 Chemical Energy 11/10f

4.40 no 1 Easy Game 5/6f

5.10 no 7 Polo Lounge 7/4 jf