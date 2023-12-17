East Kerry honours for Crokes

Dr.Crokes have won the East Kerry Senior Football Championship final, sponsored By Aquilla Club & Dr O'Donoghue Family.

At Fitzgerald Stadium they were 0-12 to 1-8 winners over Legion.

Legion, playing with a strong wind, had the first two points inside the opening 3 minutes. They opened up a 4 points to 1 lead by the 12th minute. Gradually Crokes ate into that lead and were level after 26 minutes when Michael Burns put over. However, Legion went straight up the other end and a point put them ahead once more; 0-5 to 0-4 after 27 minutes. In added on time Legion were gifted a goal to put them 4 clear at the short whistle. A Finbarr Murphy shot dipped underneath the crossbar, catching Crokes keeper Shane Murphy out when it seemd as if the ball was going over for a point.

The first 2 points of the second half halved the drficit to Crokes to 1-5 to 0-6 after 38 minutes. Legion had the next point to go 3 clear. Legion were ahead by 1-7 to 7 points at the 3/4 stage. Crokes got it back to a 1 point game by the 21st minute. Legion doubled their advantage but Crokes were level by the 55 minute mark, Mark O'Shesa putting over that equaliser. With 2 minutes remaining Tony Brosnan pointed Crokes in front at 0-12 to 1-8. That proved to be the winner.