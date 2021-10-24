Advertisement
East Kerry book place in County Minor Football Final

Oct 24, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
East Kerry have booked their place in the County Minor Football Championship Final.

That’s after beating North Kerry 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the sides finished level at 15 points to 1-12.

