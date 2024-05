Ireland's Eddie Dunbar is 15th in the overall standings after the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador claimed victory in Turin as the first of the year's Grand Tours got underway.

He outsprinted favourite Tadej Pogacar to the line, as the Slovenian finished third.

Another hilly course is on the cards for riders on day two of the Giro D'Italia this afternoon.

The 161km ride today kicks off just before midday.