Brendan Dolan is out of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Fermanagh man suffered a five sets to one defeat to Luke Littler in their quarter-final tie at Alexandra Palace.

The 16-year-old will meet Rob Cross in the last four.

Cross came from four sets down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4 in the first match of the day.

This evening, Michael van Gerwen plays Scott Williams and Luke Humphries faces Dave Chisnall.