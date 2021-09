Novak Djokovic is through to the US Open quarter-finals.

The world number one beat American wildcard Jenson Brooksby in four sets to advance.

He'll take on Matteo Berettini in the last eight, after the Italian beat Oscar Otte.

In the women's singles, Maria Sakkari knocked out sixth seed Bianca Andreescu in three sets this morning.

England's Emma Raducanu is also through to the last eight where she'll play Belinda Bencic.