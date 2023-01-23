Advertisement
Djokovic progresses to quarter-finals

Jan 23, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Novak Djokovic has raced into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open tennis with a straight sets victory over home favourite Alex de Minaur.

He was on court for just over two hours as his quest for a record-extending tenth title in Melbourne continues.

The Serb will now play Andrey Rublev for a place in the last-four, after he got past Holger Rune in five sets.

In the women's draw, Magda Linette shocked French fourth seed Caroline Garcia to reach her first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final.

