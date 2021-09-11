Advertisement
Sport

Djokovic into Final; Women's decider tonight

Sep 11, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Djokovic into Final; Women's decider tonight Djokovic into Final; Women's decider tonight
your local radio station for County Kerry
Share this article

Novak Djokovic says he'll play the US Open tennis final with Daniil Medvedev like it's the last match of his career tomorrow - after beating Alexander Zverev to get there.

The match went the full five sets, but he's now on course to win an outright men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

He'd also be the first man to claim all four majors in one season since 1969.

Advertisement

Medvedev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

For the first time since 1999, a Grand Slam final will be contested by two teenagers.

18-year old qualifier Emma Raducanu takes on 19-year old Canadian Leylah Fernandez tonight in the final of the US Open.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus