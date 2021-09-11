Djokovic into Final; Women's decider tonight

Novak Djokovic says he'll play the US Open tennis final with Daniil Medvedev like it's the last match of his career tomorrow - after beating Alexander Zverev to get there.

The match went the full five sets, but he's now on course to win an outright men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

He'd also be the first man to claim all four majors in one season since 1969.

Medvedev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

For the first time since 1999, a Grand Slam final will be contested by two teenagers.

18-year old qualifier Emma Raducanu takes on 19-year old Canadian Leylah Fernandez tonight in the final of the US Open.