Dingle & Listowel Looking Forward To Respective Munster Club Finals

Dingle are seeking glory in their first ever AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final next weekend against Cork champions, Castlehaven.

There's a 2 o'clock throw-in at the Tus Gaelic Grounds Limerick on Sunday.

Dingle Selector Liam O'Connor has been chatting to John Drummey.

Listowel Emmets will take on Kilmurry of Cork in Mallow in the Junior decider on Saturday.

Throw-in for that one is at 1.30pm.

Listowel player Brian Sweeney told John Drummey he's looking forward to the game.