Advertisement
Sport

Dingle & Listowel Looking Forward To Respective Munster Club Finals

Dec 3, 2023 16:56 By radiokerrynews
Dingle & Listowel Looking Forward To Respective Munster Club Finals
Share this article

Dingle are seeking glory in their first ever AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final next weekend against Cork champions, Castlehaven.

There's a 2 o'clock throw-in at the Tus Gaelic Grounds Limerick on Sunday.

Dingle Selector Liam O'Connor has been chatting to John Drummey.

Advertisement

Listowel Emmets will take on Kilmurry of Cork in Mallow in the Junior decider on Saturday.

Throw-in for that one is at 1.30pm.

Advertisement

Listowel player Brian Sweeney told John Drummey he's looking forward to the game.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Airport Basketball Results
Advertisement
Kerry Master Badminton Results
Ballygunner Retain Munster Club Hurling Title Again
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Airport Basketball Results
Kerry Master Badminton Results
Ballygunner Retain Munster Club Hurling Title Again
Wins for Old Firm In Respective Scottish Premiership Fixtures
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus