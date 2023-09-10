Dingle Crowned Senior Club Champions 2023

Dingle are the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Champions for 2023.
They overcame the challenge of Kenmare Shamrocks at Austin Stack Park last night to win by a point.
The final score was Dingle 1-09 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-11.
Advertisement
Dingle are the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Champions for 2023.
They overcame the challenge of Kenmare Shamrocks at Austin Stack Park last night to win by a point.
The final score was Dingle 1-09 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-11.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus