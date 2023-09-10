Advertisement
Sport

Dingle Crowned Senior Club Champions 2023

Sep 10, 2023 12:20 By radiokerrysport
Dingle Crowned Senior Club Champions 2023
Dingle are the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Champions for 2023.

They overcame the challenge of Kenmare Shamrocks at Austin Stack Park last night to win by a point.

The final score was Dingle 1-09 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-11.

