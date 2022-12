Ballylongford is the venue today for the North Kerry Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion.

Castleisland Desmonds and Listowel Emmets do battle from 2 o’clock.

Emmets manager Sean Moriarty

Desmonds manager Micheal Cahill

Desmonds captain Denis O'Connor

Emmets joint captain David Keane