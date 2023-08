Goalkeeper Brian Maher saw his own penalty saved as Derry City were denied a place in the Conference League playoff round last night.

The Candystripes lost 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to Kazak side Tobol at Tallaght Stadium.

A first-half penalty converted by Will Patching had levelled the tie, and ultimately forced penalties.

But it's Tobol who have booked a playoff round tie with Czech club Viktoria Plzen.

Derry boss Ruairi Higgins knows it's a painful defeat.