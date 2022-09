Derry City have confirmed that defender Ciaran Coll has been discharged from hospital.

The 31 year old was taken from last night's win over Bohemians in an ambulance after losing consciousness following an awkward fall.

The club have tweeted to say medical tests were carried out, came back clear and Ciaran was allowed to return home.

The 1-0 victory sent the Candystripes second in the Premier Division table and just 1 point behind Shamrock Rovers.