Derry City can close the gap on Shamrock Rovers at the top of the League of Ireland Premier Division with a win over Finn Harps at the Brandywell.

Elsewhere, it's Dundalk versus St Pats, Bohemians against Drogheda and UCD face Sligo Rovers.

In the First Division, Cork City could clinch the title tonight - they play Wexford.

Galway host Athlone Town, it's Cobh Ramblers versus Longford Town and Waterford play Treaty United.

All of this evening's games kick off at 7.45.