Defending men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz is into the quarter finals at the US Open in New York.

The Spaniard saw off Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

But two of the top women's players are out.

Advertisement

Third seed Jessica Pegula lost in straight sets to fellow American Madison Keys, while Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur went down in two to Zheng Qinwen of China.

Qinwen will face Aryna Sabalenka in the last eight.