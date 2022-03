Last night in the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Superleague, Team 360 Financial Killorglin were beaten by a point by Moycullen on a 79-78 scoreline in the NUIG Sports Centre.

There was also disappointment for Garvey's Tralee Warriors losing by 10 to C&S Neptune - 91-81 in Cork.

Today in the MissQuote.ie. Women's Superleague, Team Garvey's St Mary's Castleisland are away to Carlow at 2.