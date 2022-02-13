Advertisement
Defeats for Warriors and Lakers

Feb 13, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 79-73 away to Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the Men’s Super League.

Warriors, 1 down after the first quarter, trailed by 9 at half time. It was 57 all going into the final period.

In Division 1 Scotts Lakers St Pauls went down 96-86 on the road against UCC Blue Demons.

Lakers were ahead 27-14 after the opening quarter but the second period belonged to Demons and it was they who led 50-41 at half time. Demons were also in front after 3 quarters; 64-60.

