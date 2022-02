It was defeat for Team Garvey's St.Mary's lastnight when they took on Singleton Supervalu Brunell in the Missquote.ie Superleague.

The match took place in John Mitchels and the final score was Team Garvey's St.Mary's 71 Singletons Supervalu Brunell 83.

Top scorers for Team Garvey's St.Mary's on the night were Lorraine Scanlon 25, Emma Sherwood 15 and Paris McCarthy 10.