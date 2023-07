Dublin stand in the way of Kerry winning back to back All-Ireland titles for the first time since 2007.

Former All-Ireland winning defender Jimmy Deenihan believes it will be another classic encounter between the two rivals…

Jimmy D Wed

Kerry versus Dublin throws in at 3.30 in Croke Park and will be live on radio kerry sport

