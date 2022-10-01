Day 1 Of OctoberFest Racing In Killarney

We'll have live commentary this afternoon from Day 1 of the two-day Octoberfest in Killarney.

The first of the 7-race flat card goes to post at 1.55.

There’s an eight-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon, where the first is off at quarter-to-2 and the going is yielding.

In the UK, there's racing in...

Newmarket, 1.31 good to soft

Ascot, 1.51 good to soft, soft in places

Redcar 1.36, good to soft, soft in places

Fontwell, 1.25, Good to Soft (Good in places)

Wolverhampton, 5 o'clock, standard