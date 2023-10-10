Daly's Triumph at Cycling Ireland Hill Climb Championship

The Cycling Ireland Hill Climb Championships witnessed a remarkable display of talent and familial triumph as the Daly duo from Kenmare etched their names in the annals of Irish cycling history.The Abbeyfeale Cycling Club played host to 60 of Ireland's most skilled hill climb specialists, taking on a demanding and steep 1.58km ascent with an average incline of 8%.

Sophie Daly, a native of Kenmare now residing in Annecy, showcased her prowess in hilly terrain, making a remarkable crossover from mountain running to cycling. Sophie, representing, Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club,secured the coveted gold and the Elite National Champion's jersey, conquering the ascent with an impressive time of 6 minutes and 41 seconds. Her exceptional power-to-weight ratio and adaptability to quickly transition to cycling with limited preparation were key factors in her triumph.

Advertisement

Primarily a mountain runner, Sophie Daly stated,"During the winter, I focused on using the Zwift training platform to enhance my fitness, keeping the upcoming mountain running season in mind. Though illness forced me to miss out on some crucialmountain running races, I credit my victory in the Elite National Hill Climb Championship to the intensive Zwift training. It's incredibly rewarding to see that all the dedication and hard work paid off, even if it was in the realm of cycling instead of the usual marathon running.I am truly delightedwiththis win”.

Her father, Tony Daly, demonstrated unwavering determination and skill in the challenging Masters 60 category. Tony secured a well-deserved silver medal, surging through the climb with a commendable time of 6 minutes and 35 seconds, a testament to his cycling prowess and dedication to the sport.

Tony Daly reflected on the achievement, stating, "To share this podium moment with my daughter is an immensesource of pride. The climb was indeed demanding, but the joy of achieving this together is indescribable."

Advertisement

In the fiercely competitive Masters 50 category, Jerry McCarthy, the current Munster hill climb championand formerNational champion, againshowcased hisclimbing pedigree. McCarthy's exceptional performance earned him a hard-fought bronze medal, with an agonisingly close finish just 5 seconds shy of the gold.Shane Courtney, Chairman, Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club stated “Weextendheartfelt congratulations to all our cyclists for their exceptional performances. Chapeau to Sophie Daly, Tony Daly, and Jerry McCarthy for their extraordinary achievements. Their unwavering dedication, resilience, and inspiring performances echo throughout our club and cycling community, motivating us all to reach for greater heights"