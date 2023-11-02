Cycling Ireland and Triathlon Ireland holding their second Coaching Skills Conference

2024 Level Up Coaching Skills Conference

Cycling Ireland and Triathlon Ireland are delighted to announce the second Level Up Coaching Skills Conference will take place on March 2nd 2024 at the Tollymore Outdoor Centre, Co. Down.

The conference is aimed towards coaches of all levels, from participation to high performance, and will focus on skill acquisition through sessions with speakers and discussion and collaboration with coaches from other sports.

The conference will run from 9:30am to 4:30pm and will include lunch. Registration will cost €40 for Triathlon Ireland and Cycling Ireland members, €60 for non-members, including coaches from other federations.

Tom Causer, Cycling Ireland Coach Education Manager, said:

"We are delighted to be bringing a coaches conferences to our members again after a really successful event in Dublin earlier this year. The conference is a great opportunity to meet other coaches from across Ireland and from different disciplines, including triathlon, as well as learn from the excellent speakers we have lined up. The day will be a great mix of theory and practical sessions for coaches working along the developmental pathway."

Niamh O'Gorman, Triathlon Ireland Head of Development and Education, said:

"This conference is a key opportunity for our coaches to come together with coaches from other federations and hear from some excellent speakers. We are delighted to partner with Cycling Ireland again to deliver this conference and we strongly encourage our coaches to come along to the beautiful grounds of Tollymore National Outdoor Centre for a day of networking, discussion and engaging learning opportunities."

Confirmed Speakers

Maeve Murray - DCU, Education Leader and Researcher in Health, Physical Education, Sports Coaching and Sports Science

What cycling and triathlon can learn from games-based approaches

Nick Winkelman PhD - Irish Rugby, Head of Athletic Performance and Science

The Language of Coaching

Sessions

Breakout Sessions

High Performance - Nick Winkelman & Anna Grealish (Triathlon Ireland Coach Developer)

Participation - Maeve Murray & Ian Bailey (Cycling Ireland Coach Developer

Practical Sessions

High Performance - Maeve Murray & Nick Winkelman

Participation - Anna Grealish & Ian Bailey

Schedule

9:30am-10:00am - Arrival, Tea, Coffee & Refreshments, Welcome

10:00am-11:00am - Nick Winkelman PhD, The Language of Coaching

11:00am-12:00pm - Maeve Murray, What cycling and triathlon can learn from games-based approaches

12:00pm-1:00pm - Lunch & photo

1:00pm-2:00pm - Breakout Sessions

2:00pm-2:15pm - Tea & Coffee Break

2:15pm-4:30pm - Practical Sessions

4:30pm - Conference Concludes