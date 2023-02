The curtain comes up on the new domestic season this evening.

FAI Cup-winners Derry City take on league champions Shamrock Rovers in the annual President's Cup game.

The game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell promises to be an emotional occasion, following the death of the brother of Derry boss, Ruaidhri Higgins.

Kick-off on Foyleside is at 7.45.